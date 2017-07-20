Lost At E Minor
Repair man gets locked inside ATM, slips notes through receipt slot to get help
Repair man gets locked inside ATM, slips notes through receipt slot to get help

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

On Monday at a Bank of America in Corpus Christi, Texas, customers using the ATM were surprised when, in addition to their money and receipt, an SOS note also came out of the machine.

Apparently, a repairman had accidentally locked himself inside the room that houses the ATM. Having forgotten his phone in his truck, he was forced to slip notes asking for help through the receipt slot.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here, and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss,” it read, along with the repairman’s employer’s phone number.

Unfortunately, people thought it was a prank, so they didn’t respond to his plea. So he sat there waiting for two hours until one person finally took it seriously.

“Sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine,” said Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden.

They had to kick down the door to free the man, whose name was not released.

“You’ll never see this again in your life that somebody is stuck in the ATM machine,” Olden added. “It was just crazy.”

Via Geekologie

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

