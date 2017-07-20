China is building the world’s first vertical forest city to fight air pollution

Plans have been unveiled for a forest city in China capable of absorbing up to 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants annually.

Called the Liuzhou Forest City, the development was designed by Italian firm Stefano Boeri Architetti to fully focus on the environment. It will stretch across 175 hectares and will have 70 buildings containing homes, hospitals, hotels, schools, and office spaces.

All of the structures will have solar panels to optimise solar energy, while air-conditioning will be powered by geothermal energy. Most importantly, they’ll be covered with greenery – amounting to over 40,000 trees and nearly 1 million plants from over 100 species.

The government plans to have 30,000 people eventually inhabiting the neighbourhood.

According to CNN, firm principal Stefano Boeri said, “(This is) the first experiment of the urban environment that’s really trying to find a balance with nature…”

In addition to sucking up air pollution, the city is also expected to produce 900 tons of oxygen each year and provide a healthy home for both people and wildlife.

“I really think that bringing forests into the city is a way to reduce climate change,” added Boeri.

The project, which is slated to be completed in 2020, is a huge leap into the future. We can’t wait to see what happens!

Via CNN