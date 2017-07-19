Lost At E Minor
Waste not, want not! Japanese artist creates flower stamp from vegetable scraps

By Ben Pablo

Mottainai means to let nothing go to waste. It’s the Japanese way.

Artist and Twitter user @yo_yo_yo_u was chopping some komatsuna, or Japanese mustard spinach, when she noticed the base of the stems near the root looked like a rose.

So what did the creative and practical Yo do? Make a rose stamp out of it, of course! Take a look:

The caption reads: “Since the cut base of the komatsuna looks like a rose, I used it as a stamp.”

Yo used the stamp on at least one of her signature cat illustrations, as shown in the image.

This feel-good story reminds us of this waste-free Japanese town. It’s incredible what these people can do when they come together for a common goal:

 

For more of Yo’s cat art and photos of her furry friends, follow her on Twitter.

Via RocketNews24

