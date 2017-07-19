Waste not, want not! Japanese artist creates flower stamp from vegetable scraps

Mottainai means to let nothing go to waste. It’s the Japanese way.

Artist and Twitter user @yo_yo_yo_u was chopping some komatsuna, or Japanese mustard spinach, when she noticed the base of the stems near the root looked like a rose.

So what did the creative and practical Yo do? Make a rose stamp out of it, of course! Take a look:

The caption reads: “Since the cut base of the komatsuna looks like a rose, I used it as a stamp.”

Yo used the stamp on at least one of her signature cat illustrations, as shown in the image.

Via RocketNews24