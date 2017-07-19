Lost At E Minor
Surfing from a floating dock looks like a slip and slide in the ocean
Love surfing but hate the tiresome paddling? We’ve got something just for you.

Stab Magazine, in collaboration with dock company ‘Candock’, has created a floating bridge called The Dock that’s essentially a slip and slide for the sea. It is 30 metres long, floats on the surface of the wave, and removes the need to paddle.

In the following video, a group of pro surfers can be seen running along the platform, perfectly timing their jump just to catch the incoming wave. The concept seems like a lot of fun, but also potentially, very dangerous.

“When it wears a wave on the head it kicks like a snake,” said surfer Noa Deane. “Like, Balaram [Stack] jumped up and went six feet in the air. Then he landed on the wire, so sketchy. It whips right at the end because it’s connected to a cable which adds extra tension.”

Perhaps it’s best to leave it to the pros for the meantime. Read more about The Dock over on Volcom’s blog.

Via Digg

