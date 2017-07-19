Lost At E Minor
This podcast lets you eavesdrop on others’ relationship drama
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This podcast lets you eavesdrop on others’ relationship drama
News

This podcast lets you eavesdrop on others’ relationship drama

Ben Pablo
By Ben Pablo

Heads up, snoops and gossipmongers, this one’s for you.

Recording potentially incriminating conversations for counselling purposes? Sure. Releasing them as podcasts for the world to listen in on? Uhh… okay.

Well, at least one person seemed to think that was a good idea – Belgian psychologist Esther Perel, famous for “viral TED Talks on subjects like infidelity (in which she argues that cheating doesn’t spell the end of a relationship, it can sometimes actually help improve it) and longterm sexual desire.”

The podcast is called Where Should We Begin, a series that “gives unfettered access to the most private of conversations, the one between a therapist and their client.”

“Each episode is a raw and unscripted recording of a therapy session she has conducted with a different unidentified couple. Names and identifiable characteristics have been left out, but their voices and stories are real.”

Now, the podcast doesn’t seem to tread the line of trash talk shows like the infamous Jerry Springer. Listeners simply become flies on the wall, and are encouraged to “learn a lot about your own relationships in the process.”

Perel realizes the power she wields, so her words are often measured. She lets the listener/reader close the gap with sage advice such as this:

Episode 6 now available: There's You There's Me and There's Us #whereshouldwebegin audible.com/esther

A post shared by Esther Perel (@estherperelofficial) on

How cool would you be with strangers listening to recordings of your therapy sessions? If it’s just sharing very broad feelings, and not exactly airing out dirty laundry, that doesn’t seem too bad, does it?

Where Should We Begin comprises 10 episodes covering infertility, unemployment, betrayal, sexlessness, communication, sexual abuse, trauma and various other life and relationship issues.

Listening to the podcast is free through mid-July at audible.com/esther and will be available on iPhones in October.

For more wisdom from the good doctor, follower her on Instagram.

About the author

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***
Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment