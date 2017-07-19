Lost At E Minor
Japanese-American artist, JUURI, creates beautifully tragic pieces
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Japanese-American artist, JUURI, creates beautifully tragic pieces
Art

Japanese-American artist, JUURI, creates beautifully tragic pieces

Samantha Gieseking
By Samantha Gieseking

JUURI is a Japanese-American artist who is renowned for creating vibrant paintings of refined faces with wild details.

She is a self-represented artist, and oversees the sales of her original pieces to collectors around the world via her Etsy account and her Facebook page.

The Tokyo-born artist resides and works from Oklahoma, but never fails to acknowledge her Japanese roots. In fact, JUURI states in her artist statement that her art is an attempt to visually capture her nostalgic moods from her childhood in Japan.

JUURI’s profoundly cultural artwork typically contains lovely faces cloaked in symbolism and mystery. She hopes her images are both “luscious and haunting” to give her viewers a deeper look into both “beauty and courage”.

Well, there definitely is something about JUURI’s artwork that draws you in and makes you wonder.

Artistic goal achieved!

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***

Leave a comment