Average people recreate corny romance novel covers and it’s PERFECT!
Average people recreate corny romance novel covers and it’s PERFECT!

Ben Pablo
By Ben Pablo

When Fernando and Esperanza are replaced by Jack and Diane, hilarity ensues.

Romance novels, man. These literary gems will be valuable artefacts someday. Cheeky titles, over-the-top cover images, and content that’s been stoking the flames of lust for countless women (and men too, surely) across the world.

Amusingly, photographers Kathleen Kamphausen and Charles Manning found an opening to poke a bit of fun at these romance novels, particularly their covers. They got some ordinary folks to recreate the passionate scenes typically depicted in these books.

Take a look:

As you can see, with titles such as Enchanted Paradise and Savage Thunder, how could you go wrong with a topless, slightly overweight man who looks more like a UPS guy than a Men’s Health model?

On a serious note, the lighthearted project can spark an interesting conversation about how ordinary people read these books, while the models used are far from ordinary. It gives readers another chance to ask themselves if they really see themselves in the stories.

You can find the complete model list and some cringeworthy captions here.

The full set of photos is also available via the link below.

Via Bored Panda

