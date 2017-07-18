Lost At E Minor
Police chase man for 45 minutes but may have gone too far when they caught him
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Police chase man for 45 minutes but may have gone too far when they caught him
News

Police chase man for 45 minutes but may have gone too far when they caught him

Samantha Gieseking
By Samantha Gieseking

Robert Ellis, a suspected purse thief, led the police on a dramatic chase which ran through two states and three counties and lasted for about 45 minutes.

Talk about making a scene!

Ellis’s dramatic attempt to escape the law took the officers from Louisville, Kentucky through Floyd and Clark County in Indiana before the car chase finally ended in a cornfield.

As you can see, the chase’s finale has been found to be quite controversial.

Once Ellis was removed from his vehicle, officers swarmed around the man to restrain him. However, the video shows a Louisville Metro Police Department officer and an Indiana State Police trooper, repeatedly hitting Ellis.

Now, Louisville police are questioning whether or not the officers’ aggressively conclusive actions were done rightfully so.

In an attempt to find out, Louisville police are conducting an investigation to see if the proper procedures and protocols were followed.

Although, it should be noted that at least the police got the right guy. After the chase ended and the suspect’s truck was searched, police said they found at least a dozen purses in Ellis’s vehicle.

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***
Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment