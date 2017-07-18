Little boy’s heartfelt letter to his older brother brings the Internet to tears

If you’re a little bit sensitive, we wouldn’t recommend you read this… or at least have a tissue on hand.

A little boy named Jackson has written the most heartfelt Father’s Day card you have ever seen. Yeah, your own kids’ cards are cute, but this is next level.

The card was addressed to Ethan, Jackson’s older brother, and thanked him for being his role model since their father left just three months prior.

Ethan and Jackson’s mother Heather Lanphere works long, tiresome hours as an obstetrician, and Ethan has been trying to fill the role of a father and take care of his little brother to the best of his ability. This year, US Father’s Day (June 18) was the first year the brother’s have been without their dad.

“Our father left three months ago,” Ethan tweeted on the date. “My little brother [nine-year-old Jackson] gave this to me today for ‘Father’s Day’.”

Our father left three months ago. My little brother gave this to me today for "Father's Day" 😭 pic.twitter.com/fVlRQdH2Yo — Ethan (@ethanlanphere) June 18, 2017

The card read:

“Dear Ethan, you are the person that I look up to.

You have been my influence to make me a good person.

Love Jackson. P.s. I love you.”

Obviously the internet saw this Tweet and lost it.

There's dust in my eyes pic.twitter.com/9Ms5RuwvKP — Kat (@PussyKKKat) June 19, 2017

Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry… Damn it.

Via HuffPost