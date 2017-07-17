Lost At E Minor
This bizarre Half Jeans trend is apparently going to the next big thing to take over the Fashion industry
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This bizarre Half Jeans trend is apparently going to the next big thing to take over the Fashion industry
Fashion

This bizarre Half Jeans trend is apparently going to the next big thing to take over the Fashion industry

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Brace yourselves, there’s a new denim trend, and it’s 100% worse than having rips across your knees.

It’s even worse then having those rips that reveal your butt-cheeks.

Just when you think fashion couldn’t become any more repulsive, it somehow does.

The new half-jeans apparently made their debut this year at America’s biggest music and arts festival, Coachella. Sure, the festival is known for glittery girls dancing half-naked, but this trend definitely takes the cake.

Here you go folks: half-jeans.

👊🏾👽 #fightinbackwithlove

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

We’re still slightly convinced (and hoping) that this a one big joke.

But, maybe it’s a solution for those who love denim but don’t want groin sweat while they’re dancing all day in the desert. Who knows?

If these jeans stay out of public places such as super markets, universities, and churches then we may be able to forgive them for showing their face at Coachella.

Girls, put some real pants on.

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***

Leave a comment