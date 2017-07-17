Lost At E Minor
Fashion

Bullet Bras were the indispensable underwear trend back in the 1940s and 50s

Bronte Godschalk
Underwear trends from the 40s and 50s are actually the best! We’re rooting for Bullet Bras to make a come back.

You may think a bullet bra is something to stop you from dying when you’re unlawfully shot in the breast – man the crime was high back in the day. But if that’s what you’re thinking, you would be wrong. A Bullet Bra is a fully supportive bra that basically looks like a cone pointing out from your chest.

Fashion, duh!

It is quite common for the bra to have decorative, concentric stitching over the bra and the nipple area just to spice it up a little. The stitching also assists the bra in maintaining its pointy shape without the need for underwire.

Madonna was totally on to something when she rocked her Bullet Bra in 2012 for her MDNA Tour. We kind of wished we caught the trend back then. Although, it’s never to late to get on board the trend train.

The bra was invented during the late 1940s and rose to popularity throughout the 1950s. The bra was worn by the ‘Sweater Girl.’ The term ‘Sweater Girl’ stems from the fashion statement of the era where Hollywood actresses, in particular Lana Turner, Marilyn Monroe and the likes would wear tight-fitting sweaters that would glue to every curve. The trend became popular throughout the 40s and 50s where the typical ‘girl next door’ could accentuate her bust and sexual appeal.

The Bullet Bra is an essential to all things pin-up and 50s, so if you’re looking for a retro fashion trend, this bra is the way to go.

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

