Lost At E Minor
In Paris, you can find the most stylish basketball court in the world
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for In Paris, you can find the most stylish basketball court in the world
Design

In Paris, you can find the most stylish basketball court in the world

Benjamin Pineros
By Benjamin Pineros

French fashion brand Pigalle, in collaboration with Nike and photography agency Ill Studio, has designed the most unusual basketball court in Paris. The project is something so trippy it could perfectly fit in a Tame Impala lyric.

The idea aims to fuse sports, urban design, and art. Nestled between two apartment buildings, the court has been used as an open canvas for experimentation since 2009, when the three companies united to paint it for the first time.

The narrow basketball court is located on Rue Duperré in the 9th arrondissement of Paris and is well known in the city for its bright colour schemes and attractive design.

The company has always been overtly enthusiastic about basketball. Stephane Ashpool, founder and designer of the Pigalle brand has been an avid practitioner of the sport since he was a child, and has been training kids and playing on this court for several years now.

Their main store is located just in front of the court on Rue Henry Monnier and they even launched a line called ‘Pigalle Basketball’ back in 2014. The brand also did a line of Basketball sneakers for Nike three years ago.

The court has been decorated previously with primary colours. This time around, it contains hues of burnt orange, fuschia, canary yellow, and dark blue – an aesthetic influenced by suprematist painter Kasimir Malevich’s 1930 piece, Sportsmen.

"The anatomy of the human body as well as it's performances have had a lifelong relationship with art. Since the legacy of Greek and Roman antiquity, sport is represented as a dominant idea within the beauty of an era. This never-ending quest for modernity has forged a strong bond between functionality and aesthetics over the decades. Through this new court, we wish to explore the relationship between sport, art and culture and its emergence as a powerful socio-cultural indicator of a period in time. We aim to establish visual parallels between the past, present and future of modernism from the « Avant Garde » era of the beginning of the 20th century, to the « Open Source » times we live in today, and our interpretation of the future aesthetics of Basketball and sport in general." Ill-Studio & Pigalle.

A post shared by ILL-STUDIO (@illstudio) on

Pigalle Duperre @illstudio @nike Open all week long with love #pppdiary

A post shared by Stéphane Ashpool PPP (@pigalle_ashpool) on

The Paris Pigalle basketball court

About the author

Filmmaker. 3D artist. Procrastination guru. I spend most of my time doing VFX work for my upcoming film Servicios Públicos, a sci-fi dystopia about robots, overpopulated cities and tyrant states. @iampineros

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***

Leave a comment