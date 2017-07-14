Lost At E Minor
Anshuman Ghosh makes incredible art using only a phone and some paper
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Anshuman Ghosh makes incredible art using only a phone and some paper
Art

Anshuman Ghosh makes incredible art using only a phone and some paper

Pedro Flynn
By Pedro Flynn

How can you create original art with nothing but your phone and some paper? Artist Anshuman Ghosh has the answer, and it’s pretty damn impressive.

Based out of Johannesburg, Anshuman Ghosh set himself the goal of creating art using only two very simple ingredients: just his phone, some paper, and nothing else. That’s all.

Now he’s been sharing the results in a series of posts on his instagram account, and they look amazing.

Here’s Ghosh’s take on a trash bin, using only an image on his phone screen, augmented by a simple paper apple core:

For something a little more advanced, check out how Ghosh deals with an object overlapping the boundary of the screen. In this case, the screen shows us the interior of a toaster, with half of the bread appearing as an image on the screen — and the external half created out of paper, along with the wire and plug:

And if you’ve ever wanted to eat something you saw in an image on your phone, Ghosh has you covered:

There’s definitely a food theme to a lot of these pieces. This ones gives us some roasting chicken and kebabs. Ghosh brings it to life using only a few small pieces of paper to represent the skewers:

The Delhi Belly Series (4 of 4) ft. Tandoori Chicken and Paneer Tikka! Hi there! This is the last post from my Delhi Belly Series but it's sadly also my last post for at least another 10 days 😩😩😩. Since my wife and more importantly her phone are still in India, I don't have anything to take pictures of my phone 😂😂😂. What this sadly means is till such time as I am reunited with my wife and her phone, I can't take pictures of any artworks. Unless, someone wants to lend me their camera 😂. I think I'll make the most of this week long sabbatical and get up to date with all the lovely comments I haven't replied to in such a long time. Keep well and see you soon! #sp #ballantines #ballantinessa #staytrue #artwork #arts_gallery #phoneframes #phoneframing

A post shared by Anshuman Ghosh (@moography) on

Getting a little more creative, here’s one where Ghosh manages to fuse two favourite nerd pastimes, Tetris and the Rubik’s Cube:

It seems like he’s able to think up of endless variations — check out his takes on a paper shredder and a soap dispenser:

In a build-up to Global Handwashing Day on October 15, I am working on some artwork to highlight how hand washing with soap is one of the most important health interventions in the world. Every year, almost 1.7 million children do not live to see their 5th birthdays because of diarrhoea and pneumonia. The simple act of hand washing can significantly reduce the risk of contracting diarrhoea and pneumonia by as much as half and can save lives. There is a need to create awareness in our communities about how big an impact hand washing can make. This quirky artwork is dedicated to this cause and I hope that someday, a soap dispenser will become as ubiquitous as a mobile phone everywhere in the world. #globalhandwashingday #iphoneography #artwork #arts_gallery

A post shared by Anshuman Ghosh (@moography) on

You may wonder: why didn’t I think of that? Well, you didn’t. But that’s okay; there’s no reason you can’t make your own versions, inspired by Ghosh. And in case you’re wondering whether Ghosh is getting anything in return for his free art, don’t worry — he has some sponsorships as well, like this piece he did for Ballantine’s:

As for his motivation, according to Ghosh: “I wanted to create something that was a fusion between what was real and what was not … Placing the phone in the picture gives me the freedom to trick my audience into believing the phone is more than something that it is.”

Check out some more of Anshuman Ghosh’s incredible work below:

Hi there everyone! You would noticed my absence from Instagram over the past few days – yesterday was the first day in a long time that I forgot to post an artwork! Here's why. The last couple of days have been quite forgetful for me – firstly, I had to travel back home from India without my wife and son. My wife fell badly I'll on the day of our travel and she had no choice but to stay back in India. If things weren't depressing enough, my flight from Dubai was delayed by over 2.5 hours which meant I reached home only in the wee hours of Monday morning. There is no worse feeling than reaching home to an empty house! Anyway, after a day of trying to get things back on track, I am finally back on Instagram (although not for too long, more details to follow 😟) and glad to be #wakingupin Johannesburg again. How have you been? #artwork #arts_gallery

A post shared by Anshuman Ghosh (@moography) on

Hi there! My bag is packed and I am ready to go 😁. So the day has finally come! Me and my family are leaving for our month long vacation to India tonight. It feels so great to be heading back home after such a long time and I can't wait to get to New Delhi! The last couple of weeks have been crazy busy with me burning the proverbial midnight oil to create enough artworks to last the month long holiday. I am on the verge of a full blown burnout! As you would have probably noticed, I have been tardy replying to your comments and engaging with all my Instafriends. It's unlike me not to respond to comments in time so I am really sorry about this and I will most definitely catch up with all your comments in the next few days. Keep well y'all! My next post will be from India ✈️. #artwork #arts_gallery #travel #luggage

A post shared by Anshuman Ghosh (@moography) on

 

Ghosh

Help us make Lost At E Minor better and go into the running to win a $100 APPLE ITUNES VOUCHER!

By telling us a bit about yourself, we can ensure that we're giving you more of what you actually want.

We promise your answers are strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate.

For a few minutes of your time, we'll be eternally grateful.

Please enter your email at the end of the survey for your chance to win!

***T&C's: You must enter your email address to go into the running to win the voucher. The winner will be drawn on 31st October, 2017.***

Leave a comment