This is what ‘Just a Phase’ looks like 25 years later

Back in 1992, Nick Cardello and Kurt English were told that their love was just a phase. But twenty-five years later, that phase is still going strong.

The happy couple met back in the early 1990s, when gay issues were not as widely understood as they are today. Still in the shadow of the early days of AIDS, gay couples like Nick and Kurt served as trailblazers for the increased social acceptance now enjoyed by a younger generation of LGBT people.

Things may not be perfect, but they’re certainly better than they were in the 1980s and 1990s. But looking at these two photos of Nick and Kurt, you’d never know that the backdrop changed. They look just as happy in 1992 as they do now.

The two married in 2008, and for some time they were reluctant to share images of themselves kissing or holding hands on social media, feeling that they could make some of their more conservative friends or family a bit uncomfortable. But no more.

This year, they decided to recreate the picture taken 25 years ago and share it on social media, believing in the importance of having positive images out there for young people who might be struggling with their sexuality.

And the reaction has been overwhelming: the original post was shared more than 24,000 times, and one re-post on Twitter garnered more than half a million likes.

Nick and Kurt — who live in Tampa, Florida — have a relationship that has outlasted the marriages of many, many other Americans, many of whom undoubtedly look down on gay couples. That doesn’t seem to affect the bond we see in these photos.

So here’s to another 25 years for the happy couple, who appear to be doing just fine.