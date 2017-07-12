Lost At E Minor
Nobody would pay for these incredible photos of Mosul – so now they’re free
Nobody would pay for these incredible photos of Mosul – so now they’re free

The conflict in Mosul has been in the headlines recently — but have you seen many photos like these ones?

Chances are you haven’t, because the photographer behind the lens — Kainoa Little, from the State of Washington — has had a hard time selling the photos to media outlets.

It’s hard to understand why that would be the case, given how amazing these shots are. Kainoa Little very literally risked his life to be on the ground in Mosul, all in the name of telling the story of one of the most important battles of the decade.

But according to Little, nobody was willing to buy them. So he decided to give them away for free:

I tried and failed to find newspapers and wire services who would purchase my photos. But the soldiers had fed me and given me a seat in their Humvees, and the refugees had tolerated my presence on some of the worst days of their lives. They very rightly expected that I would tell their story.

So take a moment to appreciate the fact that you will now get to see intimate shots of the conflict in Mosul, from a man who risked his life to be there and didn’t make a penny for his efforts. Thank you, Kainoa Little.

Now — with that out of the way, behold the unspeakable horrors of war, and try to understand that you’re looking through the eyes of a human being, Kainoa Little, who is actually there on the ground, taking pictures of real people, people who are fighting or being killed in a battle to retake a city which will never be the same as it was just a decade ago:

Two women walking through Mosul

Baby being carried on father's back (crying)

And don’t forget to watch the raw footage provided by Little:

If you’d like to support the work of Kainoa Little, you can buy a print of one of his photos.

