Someone finally made a romper for the modern-day bro
Someone finally made a romper for the modern-day bro

By Inigo del Castillo

“Now men will know how hard it is to strip down when they have to pee,” said every woman ever, probably.

On Kickstarter, a group of bros recently launched a clothing line that addresses the one thing that’s been missing in bro fashion since time immemorial. Introducing, the RompHim.

It’s basically a romper, except a romper for him – a romphim. Get it? Get it? ANYWAY, the snazzy collection features designs complete with a front shirt pocket, a zippered back pocket, a zipper fly, and deep front pockets.

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between.

According to the team behind RompHim, the idea for it came to them while they were having beers one night (of course) and they started talking about men’s clothing options.

Seeing as everything out there was either “too corporate… too fratty… too ‘runway’… or too basic,” they realised the romper was fun and stylish without compromising on comfort, fit, and versatility.

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility.

“But there was still one thing a romper didn’t have: a widely available version for men,” they said. “So we set out to fix that.”

While the concept of a romper for dudes might seem weird, the product has already raised nearly AUS$200K (US$100K) with still three weeks to go on Kickstarter.

Who ever said couples couldn't romp together? @oskytico and @celinrob make this look GOOD. #originalromphim #romptogether

Expect to see a RompHim at a frat party or music festival near you very soon.

Via Design Taxi

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

