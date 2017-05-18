Rugs that look like a pile of rocks are perfect for nature-lovers

Looking to add a touch of the great outdoors to your home? Look no further, Vienna-based designer Martina Schuhmann is selling a collection of rugs that look like a pile of rocks.

Made using the wool of llamas, alpacas, sheep, and goats, each piece has been meticulously handcrafted to mimic the rough, uneven colour of stones without actually feeling like gravel. At times, Martina even uses silk to add more touches of realism on her products.

The rugs, which come in a variety of shapes and colours, are priced anywhere between AUS$215 (US$160) and AUS$1,265 (US$940).

Quite pricey, but if you can afford it, we guarantee these rugs will definitely… rock your interiors. Check out the full collection over at Martina’s Etsy store.

Via Geekologie