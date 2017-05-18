Lost At E Minor
Let’s all cringe watching these BFFs kiss each other for the first time
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

Let’s all cringe watching these BFFs kiss each other for the first time

Inigo
By Inigo

Best friends might not mind sharing clothes or food, but bodily fluids?

In a video from YouTube channel ‘Facts.’, we get to see three pairs of BFFs sharing a kiss for the very first time. It’s so awkward just seeing besties make out, we can’t imagine being in their position. Ugh. Cringe.

Of course, there will always be individuals who secretly want to take friendships to the next level. The comments section quickly figured out who among the participants had those kinds of motives.

“Jesus. The guy in the sleeveless tank. He’s been wanting to make out with his best friend,” one user said, while another added: “The sleeveless guy has been waiting for this moment since they met! Good lawd.”

Via Some E Cards

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment