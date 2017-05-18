Best friends might not mind sharing clothes or food, but bodily fluids?

In a video from YouTube channel ‘Facts.’, we get to see three pairs of BFFs sharing a kiss for the very first time. It’s so awkward just seeing besties make out, we can’t imagine being in their position. Ugh. Cringe.

Of course, there will always be individuals who secretly want to take friendships to the next level. The comments section quickly figured out who among the participants had those kinds of motives.

“Jesus. The guy in the sleeveless tank. He’s been wanting to make out with his best friend,” one user said, while another added: “The sleeveless guy has been waiting for this moment since they met! Good lawd.”

Via Some E Cards