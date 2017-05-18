Lost At E Minor
In Venice, massive hands emerge from the water to highlight climate change
In Venice, massive hands emerge from the water to highlight climate change

By Inigo del Castillo

A pair of mysterious giant hands emerging from the water might seem like something from a monster movie, but it actually highlights something far scarier: climate change.

Made for the 2017 Venice Art Biennale, artist Lorenzo Quinn’s sculpture, entitled Support, features two massive arms appearing from a canal and seemingly pushing against the side of the Ca’ Sagredo Hotel, keeping it from falling into the water.

Yes!…so happy to say mission accomplished. SUPPORT in Venice to support this wonder of city that is threatened by climate change. I hope my art brings a new focus of attention to a global calamity that we are faced with. A big thank you to the city of Venice and to his Mayor Luigi Brugnaro for believing in this installation from the beginning, to Ca' Sagredo hotel represented by Lorenza Lain (the force of Nature) to C and C architectural Studio, Fulvio Caputo, Marco Zanon, Ufficine delle Zattere, Luisa Flora, Tecmolde, Julio and Irene Luzan and the entire team, She Digital, Grupoo Orseolo with Rein srl and the Gondolieri of Venice. To my super team in Spain at Quinn Creations To my family, my wife and especially my son Anthony for letting me use his hands, and of course to @halcyongallery , representanted by Paul Green, Udi Sheleg and assisted by Shani, Helga and all in the gallery, because without their continued organizational, moral, artistic and financial 'support' none of this could have happened. #biennale2017venezia #biennale2017 #lorenzoquinn #lorenzoquinnartist #venezia #halcyongallery #support #supportart #climatechange

The installation, which was made using an ancient technique called lost-wax casting and modeled after one of his children’s hands, sends a powerful message about the threat of global warming and rising sea levels on cities like Venice.

“Venice is a floating art city that has inspired cultures for centuries,” he told Halcyon Gallery. “But to continue to do so it needs the support of our generation and future ones, because it is threatened by climate change and time decay.”

Quinn, whose previous works involved other human body parts, chose hands specifically to illustrate the importance of taking action now.

“The hand holds so much power – the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy,” he said.

Support will be on display until November 26. You can find out more about Lorenzo Quinn and his work here.

A big thank you to all for your comments and likes. It's been overwhelming. I wish I could thank each and everyone of you individually. This sculpture 'Support' placed in Venice at Ca' Sagredo, coinciding with the opening of the Venice Biennale, wants to speak to the people in a clear, simple and direct way through the innocent hands of a child and it evokes a powerful message which is that united we can make a stand to curb the climate change that affects us all. We must all collectively think of how we can protect our planet and by doing that we can protect our national heritage sites… Support our planet support our heritage! A warm hug, Lorenzo THE INSTALLATION WILL BE AT CA' SAGREDO UNTIL NOVEMBER 26th a #halcyongallery #casagredohotelvenice #lorenzoquinn #lorenzoquinnartist #biennale2017 #LorenzoQuinnVenice #support #supportart #worldheritage #worldheritagesite

