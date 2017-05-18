In Venice, massive hands emerge from the water to highlight climate change

A pair of mysterious giant hands emerging from the water might seem like something from a monster movie, but it actually highlights something far scarier: climate change.

Made for the 2017 Venice Art Biennale, artist Lorenzo Quinn’s sculpture, entitled Support, features two massive arms appearing from a canal and seemingly pushing against the side of the Ca’ Sagredo Hotel, keeping it from falling into the water.

The installation, which was made using an ancient technique called lost-wax casting and modeled after one of his children’s hands, sends a powerful message about the threat of global warming and rising sea levels on cities like Venice.

“Venice is a floating art city that has inspired cultures for centuries,” he told Halcyon Gallery. “But to continue to do so it needs the support of our generation and future ones, because it is threatened by climate change and time decay.”

Quinn, whose previous works involved other human body parts, chose hands specifically to illustrate the importance of taking action now.

“The hand holds so much power – the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy,” he said.

Support will be on display until November 26. You can find out more about Lorenzo Quinn and his work here.

