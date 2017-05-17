This new perfume brand lets you smell like a cute little kitten

You know that fresh smell of a newborn baby? Well, now you can salvage that smell in a bottle… oh, did we mention it’s not a newborn human, it’s a newborn cat.

New York fragrance company Demeter Fragrance Library has launched their newest scent. The perfume is named ‘Kitten Fur,’ and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

It took the company 15 years to perfect the smell of kitten and is said to have that “olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten’s neck.”

Their website also acknowledges that you either love or hate cats – but everyone loves kittens. So why not smell like one… right?

The scent comes in different forms, including as a cologne, a body lotion, a shower gel, a massage and body oil, and atmosphere spray. Basically, the entire crazy cat lady collection.

Demeter Fragrance Library offers other fragrances, like ‘New Baby’, ‘Dirt’, and ‘Paperback’. But since you want to smell like a kitten’s neck, you know what to do here.