Family puts up sign explaining why their dog loves chilling on the roof

While most dogs like hanging out at the park, Huckleberry the golden retriever loves hanging out someplace else: the roof. Or should I say, the woof.

Huckleberry lives with his humans Allie and Justin Lindenmuth in Austin, Texas. The pup loves chilling on the rooftop of his humans’ home. So much that the couple even allots time every day for him to go up to his favourite spot.

“Huck has what we call ‘roof time’ throughout the day,” Allie told BuzzFeed News. “He goes up there to check out the neighborhood.”

And this is how it happens, friends #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 11, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Problem is, passers-by often get alarmed whenever they see the pooch up on the roof, thinking he’s stuck there and needs help. So to keep everyone from knocking on their door, the Lindenmuths wrote a note.

“Don’t be alarmed!!!” it starts off. “We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball!”

They added: “We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door… We know he’s up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world!”

Sarafina Nance happened to be one of those panicked passers-by. She was walking her puppy when they spotted Huck.

“I asked him what he was looking at and finally, when I glanced up, I saw a huge golden retriever looking down at me!”

After reading the note and finding that there was nothing to worry about, she took photos and posted the images on Twitter. Now, Huck doesn’t just give joy to Austin’s residents, but to the entire internet as well.

“We are happy he is providing so much joy to people and keeping Austin weird,” said Allie.

You be you, Huck!

