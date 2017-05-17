Lost At E Minor
Designer visits museum and uses FaceApp to make artworks smile
Designer visits museum and uses FaceApp to make artworks smile

By Inigo del Castillo

When Olly Gibbs, a designer from London, recently visited the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, he made sure he wasn’t the only one having a good time.

Using the FaceApp, he used its effects not on fellow museum-goers, but on the classic portraits and sculptures on display. The result turns each character’s expression from stoic to stoked.

According to Gibbs, his girlfriend originally came up with the idea before he continued it. The series, which he calls MuseumFaceApp, was so hilarious, even the museum’s curators found it funny.

Now, others are doing the same on other paintings.

With his tweets going viral, Gibbs is using it as a chance to promote a 100km challenge wherein he’ll be walking from London to Brighton to raise funds for Dogs for Good.

If you liked his FaceApp series – we’re sure you did – you can donate to his fundraiser here.

Via DesignTaxi

