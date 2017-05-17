Designer visits museum and uses FaceApp to make artworks smile

When Olly Gibbs, a designer from London, recently visited the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, he made sure he wasn’t the only one having a good time.

Using the FaceApp, he used its effects not on fellow museum-goers, but on the classic portraits and sculptures on display. The result turns each character’s expression from stoic to stoked.

Went to a museum armed with Face App to brighten up a lot of the sombre looks on the paintings and sculptures. The results… pic.twitter.com/N0zYGAFgKW — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 11, 2017

And some more Face App museum creations… pic.twitter.com/0mBRgiLgCb — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 12, 2017

I hear your calls for more #MuseumFaceApp art! Again all from the brilliant @rijksmuseum… pic.twitter.com/xXHNTu86eW — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 12, 2017

According to Gibbs, his girlfriend originally came up with the idea before he continued it. The series, which he calls MuseumFaceApp, was so hilarious, even the museum’s curators found it funny.

@ollyog So funny to see our familiar faces smiling! — Rijksmuseum (@rijksmuseum) May 13, 2017

Now, others are doing the same on other paintings.

With his tweets going viral, Gibbs is using it as a chance to promote a 100km challenge wherein he’ll be walking from London to Brighton to raise funds for Dogs for Good.

If you liked his FaceApp series – we’re sure you did – you can donate to his fundraiser here.

Via DesignTaxi