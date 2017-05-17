In today’s China news that is not about pandas, a policeman stopped traffic at a busy intersection to do something admirable.

In the following video, the cop can be seen using his car to block the road, then stepping away out of the CCTV’s line of sight. Moments later, it becomes clear why he wanted to cause traffic: he’s helping an elderly man cross the road!

The policeman, identified as Li Kang of the Chengdu Municipal Public Bureau in China’s Sichuan Province, has been lauded by everyone on social media for a job well done.

One commenter on Reddit said it perfectly: “Humanity. It exists.”

Via Digg