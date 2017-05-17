WATCH: BBC presenter accidentally grabs a woman’s breast on live TV

Live TV can be a hell of a thing!

The United Kingdon is currently in the middle of an incredibly important and incredibly spiteful election.

Just yesterday, the opposition Labour Party released its manifesto for the 2017 election, and media from far and wide descended on Bradford to cover and analyse the event.

The BBC were on hand of course, with assistant political editor Norman Smith interviewed by his colleague Ben Brown.

Because it’s live TV and boneheads can’t resist the allure of wandering into frame, a cheeky woman walked up to the pair and started waving at the camera.

Brown tried to lightly usher her out of the shot but accidentally ended up grabbing her breast instead:

Bit of a boob by Ben Brown…. pic.twitter.com/M14KZxlClB — Jason Farrington (@CameramanJase) May 16, 2017

She responds by giving him a bit of a wack on the shoulder, but you’ve got to sympathise with the poor presenter here.

All he’s trying to do is be professional and keep his focus on the interview – she’s really only got herself to blame.

Brown insisted on Twitter that it was “completely unintentional” – don’t worry mate, we believe you.