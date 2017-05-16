What this year’s Met Gala would look like with Disney Princesses

As if we weren’t having a hard enough time keeping our daughters from wanting to be Kardashians.



In today’s awesome find, we’ve come across a project dubbed as #AnimationInReality vs Met Gala, a creative take on the recent Hollywood event by Gregory Masouras, a Greek freelance photographer and illustrator.

The ball is defined as “an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City,” or as we like to call it, “Just Another Party for Completely Out of Touch Rich People in Shiny Dresses.”

Alas, let’s not get carried away. We’re here to enjoy what Masouras has done with those shiny dresses. Take a look:

#AnimationInReality Vs #MetGala Ariel as @BlakeLively in Atelier @Versace_official and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and @vancityreynolds. Find more photos from Met Gala in my blog Gregorymasouas.com #blakelively #ryanreynolds A post shared by Gregory Masouras (@gregorymasouras) on May 6, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

#Repost @gregorymasouras with @repostapp ・・・ #AnimationInReality Vs #MetGala Elsa as @GigiHadid in @TommyHilfiger. #gigihadid A post shared by Sabrina (@charmedbrina89) on May 6, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Cute, right? For the complete set, click here.

Masouras started working on the series in 2014 after a lightbulb moment: “I bought a new smartphone, and while I was checking out the camera, taking pictures from all over Athens, I came across a cloud that looked like the Batman logo. The moment I started editing that photo, the idea for my personal project #AnimationInReality was born in my mind!”

“#AnimationInReality is intended to integrate fantasy into reality…. Ultimately, my purpose would be the liberation of adult imagination by using tools that were, up to now, reserved for younger audiences,” writes Masouras in his website.

Your intentions are noble, Greg. We just hope today’s young ladies grow up with the right role models, and live happily ever after, just like in the Disney movies.

For more of Masouras’ work, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.

Via Yahoo