Lost At E Minor
Watch this amazing animation made with 33,000 jigsaw puzzle pieces
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Watch this amazing animation made with 33,000 jigsaw puzzle pieces
Video

Watch this amazing animation made with 33,000 jigsaw puzzle pieces

Benjamin Pineros
By Benjamin Pineros

An animator has created a spellbinding stop-motion video with more than 33,000 pieces belonging to one of the world’s biggest jigsaw puzzles.

Last December, animator and YouTube user Sky ! posted one of the most underappreciated videos on the net. It features a massive jigsaw puzzle being assembled and disassembled, forming a cute homage to classic video games like Mario, Pacman, Tetris, and Space Invaders.

According to the video description, the epic undertaking took more than 800 hours to finish, with 400 hours alone just to assemble the puzzle.

The particular jigsaw puzzle used for this amazing animation is called Wild Life. It has 33,600 pieces and according to the Puzzle Warehouse, it’s the biggest jigsaw puzzle in the world.

This project screams insanity if you think about it. It’s hard enough to complete the puzzle on its own, imagine turning it into a three-minute animation too.

The jigsaw puzzle itself features a vibrant and incredibly detailed illustration by artist Adrian Chesterman.

“Working on such a large scale and with a subject that I like was a very exciting challenge,” he said. “I have done drawings of animals almost all my life and I love nature and wildlife. Therefore, drawing a gigantic scene with all these wonders of the animal kingdom was a great delight.”

About the author

Filmmaker. 3D artist. Procrastination guru. I spend most of my time doing VFX work for my upcoming film Servicios Públicos, a sci-fi dystopia about robots, overpopulated cities and tyrant states. @iampineros

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment