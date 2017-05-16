Watch this amazing animation made with 33,000 jigsaw puzzle pieces

An animator has created a spellbinding stop-motion video with more than 33,000 pieces belonging to one of the world’s biggest jigsaw puzzles.

Last December, animator and YouTube user Sky ! posted one of the most underappreciated videos on the net. It features a massive jigsaw puzzle being assembled and disassembled, forming a cute homage to classic video games like Mario, Pacman, Tetris, and Space Invaders.

According to the video description, the epic undertaking took more than 800 hours to finish, with 400 hours alone just to assemble the puzzle.

The particular jigsaw puzzle used for this amazing animation is called Wild Life. It has 33,600 pieces and according to the Puzzle Warehouse, it’s the biggest jigsaw puzzle in the world.

This project screams insanity if you think about it. It’s hard enough to complete the puzzle on its own, imagine turning it into a three-minute animation too.

The jigsaw puzzle itself features a vibrant and incredibly detailed illustration by artist Adrian Chesterman.

“Working on such a large scale and with a subject that I like was a very exciting challenge,” he said. “I have done drawings of animals almost all my life and I love nature and wildlife. Therefore, drawing a gigantic scene with all these wonders of the animal kingdom was a great delight.”