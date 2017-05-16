The hotdog identifying app from Silicon Valley is now a legit thing

Erlich Bachman’s ridiculous accidental app idea has come to life.

In Season 4 of Silicon Valley, Erlich spontaneously turned a seafood app into a ‘see food’ app – a Shazam of food, if you will.

But, that hastily thrown together idea all went wrong in the development process, and from there ‘Not Hotdog’ was created – an um…an app that tells if you if something is a hotdog or not.

Well now, because it’s 2017 and this is what people spend their time and resources on, ‘Not Hotdog’ is a real thing that can be downloaded from the iOS App Store.

From all reports it actually seems to work pretty well!

Unfortunately for us Aussies we can’t download it yet as it’s only available in the United States.

Fingers crossed it hits our shores soon so we too can easily know whether or not any random thing we see is or isn’t a hotdog.

What a time to be alive!