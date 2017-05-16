In her short film Spectrum, filmmaker Ibon Landa gives us a visual explanation of that undefinable energy we call ‘love’.

Using the lyrics from British musical trio Haelos’ song Spectrum, the director depicts love through the relationship of a boy and a girl as they go on dates throughout different urban environments.

Filmed in Barcelona, the one-minute short syncs perfectly with the lyrics it got its inspiration from. It not only shows us just how beautiful love is but also how intense and powerful it can get.

We recently had the chance to talk to Landa to know more about the film:

What was the inspiration for ‘Spectrum’?

“When I was listening to the audio of Spectrum of Love (the intro of Haelos), Iwas impressed with Allan´s voice, but also with the combination of the cosmic sound of the pad. I love the mix between these two parts, it was really awesome.

“So I started to dig a little bit about Allan Watts, the lyrics, and the energy of love. I found that Einstein said that i’’s an energy that science has not found a formal explanation to it, but also that love explains everything and gives meaning to life.

“This was the inspiration of the project, the reason I started thinking about putting images to this great piece of audio. I fell so in love with this audio that I decide to film a personal project, something like a rare videoclip that shows and explains visually the spectrum of love.”

With love being such an indescribable force, how’d you translate that into something visual like a short film?

“As a filmmaker, I thought about images that would match the intro of Spectrum. So I visualized the project thinking about first love. This kind of love is really powerful and really poetic, or at least we think it is when we live it. So I guess it’s a mix of my own experience and the kind of love we have all in mind when we think about it.”

What can we expect from the film?

“I don’t have a lot of expectations. I did Spectrum for my own purpose, like a personal project, so I guess it will be great if it makes people think about the meaning of love and how it affects everyone.

To know more about Ibon Landa, head on over here. You can also find out more about her production company, We Are Bungalow, here.