In his animated short film Day 40, filmmaker Sol Friedman tries to incur the wrath of Christians everywhere by depicting the rated-R version of Noah’s ark.

We all know how this Bible story goes. The Lord Almighty calls upon Noah to build an ark, take his family and two of each animal species, and weather the approaching storm. However, in this short, we see a darker, more sinister telling of events.

Day 40 shows that not all went well inside the boat. As soon as boredom and desperation struck, the animals soon unleashed their inner beasts, eventually becoming tyrants who indulge in drugs, gambling, and inter-specie orgies (and we’re not just talking about the animals here).

A lot might get offended, and that’s exactly what Friedman was aiming for when he set out to do this film. Using animation and plenty of dark humour, he shows us that creation myths can be silly and should be subject to critical thinking.

Suffice to say, this isn’t the type of viewing you’d like to show to your incredibly-religious aunt or grandma.

We had the chance to talk to Friedman to know more about the film:

What made you decide to do a short film based on Noah’s Ark?

“I made the short a couple of years back, in the wake of Aronofsky’s film Noah, because I wanted to lend a more sober and balanced perspective on the Ark story.”

Please take us through your creative process. We’d love to know how you were able to come up with such random things, like ‘GOD’ trucker caps and gambling animals.

“For a project like this, where I’m doing almost everything, I like to dive right into the animation rather than doing storyboards and then animatics. It gives me a better sense of what works, what doesn’t and where I can add the weird bits.

“I tend to do the drawings throughout the process – some based on the original script (Gambling Animals), some based on jokes that I and my wife write along the way (God-Shit-Hat), and others that start as throw-away sketches but get developed along the way (Animal orgy).”

That zombie twist at the end was so unexpected. What made you decide to go with this ending?

“Every part of the original story is so absurd that a zombie-apocalypse seemed to be well within a reasonable scope of conclusions.”

What’s the message the film is trying to tell its audience?

“My goal was to poke fun at the cherished beliefs of hundreds of millions of people. Specifically, to remind people that the Ark story is not only untrue, it is not even a moral fable – nearly every human and animal on earth is brutally killed by their ‘loving’ creator.”

Seeing as it pokes fun at a Bible story, have you received public backlash? If so, how bad was it?

“Sadly, there has been very little backlash. I briefly tried to troll some zealots from the south and we got a bunch of God-Shit-Hats made and tried to get religious people to buy them and do a mass-burning… but no bites. In fact, we still have plenty of hats still available here.”

Lastly, what are you working on next?

“I’m currently working on a series of animated shorts for FX’s upcoming late-night animation block. My series is called An Imagined Conversation.”

Head on over here to know more about Sol Friedman and his work.