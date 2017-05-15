As you all probably know by now, we might’ve seen the end of Sean Spicer.

It seems the bumbling White House Correspondent has finally crossed a line of crippling incompetence from which he can never return.

After quite literally hiding in the bushes last week to evade reporters, Trump started blooding new potential talent for the role – apparently sick and tired of Spicer’s routine gaffs.

(For those keeping score, these included forgetting that the Holocaust was a thing, not being able to pronounce any world leader’s names and trying to flat out lie about the inauguration crowd numbers.)

Saturday Night Live has consequently had a field day with Spicer this year. Melissa McCarthy stepped up to the plate and absolutely smashed it out of the park week after week.

Well last night as it looks more and more likely that we’ve seen the end of Spicer, the show went out with a bang – or should I say, a kiss…

