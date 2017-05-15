WATCH: Dude with death-wish almost accidentally backflips into oncoming traffic

We came within mere moments of having a frontrunner for the 2017 Darwin Awards.

This guy, this man who seemingly hates being alive but loves doing backflips, has left the Internet with its heart in its mouth after this mind-numbingly stupid video:

My boy almost lost his life smh pic.twitter.com/lnUC0hK6po — Tommy (@TommyFrmBroward) May 9, 2017

His name is Devin and he’s from Broward County in Florida. You might be wondering how he came to the extremely well-informed decision to do a backflip off a car and almost stumble into oncoming traffic.

The answer is as stupid as the act itself: He was dared by his mate’s 7-year-old nephew to do a backflip off a car in the driveway.

Reactions online predictably range from “Dude how are you not dead?!” to “Thank Lord Baby Jesus” to “You actually have rocks for brains”.