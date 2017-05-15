It’s the biggest trend of 2017: violence on flights. The most recent of which involved a couple of men grappling with each other onboard a Southwest plane just after it landed in Burbank, California on Sunday.

In a video recorded by fellow passenger Michael Krause, the two men can be seen wrestling with each other, with one pinning the other on a chair. The man in the seat then receives a series of punches before crew members and other travelers could stop the altercation.

Southwest Airline fight @ Burbank Airport pic.twitter.com/FvQcgExKyR — Nick Krause (@nickkrause08) May 7, 2017

According to a police report, the passengers were already deplaning when a man complained that the woman behind him had been messing with his chair. The woman’s companion then stepped in to help her get off the plane, but unexpectedly got punched.

The ensuing rumble led to passengers rushing out of the plane in a panic, and flight attendants getting hurt trying to stop the fight.

“The stewardess was cleaning at the front,” said Krause. “She’s running toward the fray, which I thought was heroic on her behalf.”

It took four passengers to separate the two foes.

The man who started the tussle, identified as 37-year-old Chaze Cable from Lancaster, California, was arrested at the gate by police officers. He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery – he pleaded not guilty – and is still in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in LA.

The other man sustained minor injuries but went on to his destination.

Southwest Airlines has praised their employees for doing their best in such a situation.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the company said.

While you’re at it, check out this video!

Via CNN