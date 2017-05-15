Lost At E Minor
Police warn paddleboarders they’re surrounded by 15 great white sharks
At the request of state parks, Duke 1 made announcements along the coastline from Capo Beach to San Onofre warning swimmers and surfers of approximately 15 sharks spotted in the water.

Inigo del Castillo
“Attention in the water: This is the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Department… You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks.”

Probably not the best way to start an announcement if you want people to stay calm, but that’s what a sheriff’s helicopter crew chillingly said to beach-goers on Wednesday near Capistrano Beach in Southern California.

Footage posted by the department shows a school of sharks swimming near several swimmers and paddleboarders. The voice of deputy Brian Stockbridges could also be heard telling everyone to “exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline.”

Thankfully, the sharks were small and weren’t aggressive. No one got bumped or got bitten too.

Although the beaches haven’t been closed, advisories have been put up after numerous shark sightings and one attack on a woman last April 29.

According to marine safety experts, juvenile sharks are common in the area this time of the year, mainly due to California’s warm waters and abundant food supply.

