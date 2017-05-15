Disneyland makes churros better by turning them into lightsabers

In celebration of May the 4th (unofficially Star Wars Day), Disneyland is selling churros sourced from a galaxy far, far away.

Unlike regular churros, these unique treats come in red and blue colours (and star sprinkles!), resembling the Jedi and Sith lightsabers. They both taste the same, but you can choose which colour you want to show which side you’re loyal to.

Unfortunately, the confections don’t come with those geeky cardboard hilts anymore as they were part of a special Disney’s Hollywood Studios event. You’ll only get them now wrapped in parchment paper (but that won’t stop you from making lightsaber sounds anyway).

The churros are available at the Churro Cart in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland section for the entire month of May.

Always wanted to try the Star Wars lightsaber churros and we finally did at Disney's Galactic Nights! Impressive, most impressive! #GalacticNights A post shared by Andy (@lesdudis) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

Give yourself to the dark side. It is the only way… And by dark side I mean churros. Give yourself to churros it is the only way. A post shared by Ariana Castiglia (@adventures.of.ariana) on May 4, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Via Distractify