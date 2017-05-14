12 insanely awesome things from Mexico that aren’t actually Mexican

Zorro, chimichangas, burritos, piñatas, and margaritas. These are just some of the many things we think are undeniably Mexican. But are they?

Not everything is always it seems, and that’s certainly the case for a lot of things that us Aussies associate with Mexico.

So teo celebrate and educate, we’ve compiled twelve insanely awesome things from Mexico that aren’t actually *strictly* Mexican.

Prepare to have your mind blown and your definition of what an ‘authentic’ Mexican restaurant means redefined!

Margaritas

It’s the quintessential Mexican drink that, oddly, might not even be Mexican.

One of the most commonly accepted origin stories is that of Carlos ‘Danny’ Herrera, who made the drink in 1938 in his Tijuana restaurant Rancho La Gloria. Apparently, his customer Marjorie King was allergic to many spirits except tequila, but didn’t like to drink it straight. So the owner whipped up what would become the first margarita.

Unfortunately for Herrera – and many other bartenders who named their drinks after customers named Margarita – a 1930 American recipe book called My New Cocktail Book by G.F. Steele first mentioned the recipe.

The Most Interesting Man in the World

Jonathan Goldsman might have been the Dos Equis spokesman, but news flash: he’s not Mexican. He’s actually a Jewish New Yorker who graduated from Boston University and lives in Vermont.

Burritos

Much like margaritas, burritos have plenty of conflicting origin stories.

The popular one involves the folk tale of a man named Juan Mendez who sold tacos during the Mexican Revolution. To keep the food warm, he’d wrap the ingredients in homemade flour tortillas, all of which were transported by a donkey (hence the name burrito, which means food of the little donkey.)

The first restaurant-style burrito, however, was served in Los Angeles’ El Cholo Spanish Café in the 1930s.

Tapatio Salsa Picante

The company’s founders came from Guadalajara, but the company they eventually built was founded in 1971 in Maywood, California.

Guzman Y Gomez Fries

Ok, so Mexico and fries don’t naturally go together, but the good folk at Guzman Y Gomez care to disagree. They’re now serving delicious Papas Fritas fries that’ll make your mouth water and cry tears of pure joy.

Even better, the fries are preservative free, still have the potato skins (yes, healthier), and are from a local farm in Australia. Huh, Mexican Fries … sounds like a #winning idea.

Chimichangas

The mouthwatering deep-fried dish is said to have originated in two places – both of which are not Mexico.

One tale claims that Macayo’s Mexican Kitchen in Phoenix invented the chimi after its owner started deep-frying burritos to make them last longer.

Another tale from El Charro in Arizona claims that its owner accidentally dropped a burro in a vat of oil. She intended to cuss, but once she noticed there were kids around, yelled out ‘chimichanga’ (the Mexican equivalent of ‘thingamajig’) instead.

Piñatas

Mexico might have its piñata game pat down, having the most colourful and intricate designs around, but the clay pots actually came from China.

The Chinese versions were made to look like cows as symbols of prosperity for the coming planting season. The pottery would be filled with five kinds of seeds and then whacked with sticks. The broken pieces would be burned, and the ashes kept for good luck.

The tradition later reached Europe in the 14th century, then later brought to Central America by the Spanish.

Limes

Just like piñatas and small pox, limes were brought to Mexico by the Spanish. The citrus fruit was first cultivated in Persia and Southeast Asia before being introduced to Central America, where ideal conditions made it possible for Mexico to become its world’s largest producer.

Zorro

All the actors who portrayed Zorro were not Mexican.

Guy Williams from the 1957 TV series Zorro was an Italian from New York. Douglas Fairbanks from the 1920 film The Mark of Zorro was born in Colorado. Tyrone Power, who reprised Fairbanks’ role in 1940, was from Cincinnati.

Anthony Hopkins, who did The Mask of Zorro in 1998, was Welsh. Antonio Banderas, who also starred in the same movie, is Spanish.

Heck, even the villains in the stories weren’t Mexican, but rather, Spanish government officials (the plot took place in California, before Mexican independence in 1821).

Churros

Churros originated in China as a breakfast pastry called youtiao, which means oil-fried devil. Portuguese merchants eventually brought it to Iberia, where the snack took on it star-shaped form and was sprinkled with sugar instead of salt.

It became popular with the Spanish, who in turn, brought it to the Americas. There, churros took on more forms, with the varieties in Brazil filled with chocolate, the ones in Cuba stuffed with guava filling, and the Mexicans liking theirs with dulce de leche or vanilla.

Macarena

The popular song was Venezuelan and was inspired by a flamenco teacher named Diana Patricia Cubillan Herrera.

Story goes is that Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones of pop duo Los Del Rio were playing in Caracas when they saw Cubillan dancing. They were so drawn to her dance that they improvised the chorus on the spot.

The song went viral in Latin countries for a few years before it finally hit mainstream when the Bayside Boys released an English remix in 1996.

Hard Shell Tacos

While soft tacos did indeed originate from Mexico, the u-shaped hard shells first appeared in 1914 in the California Mexican-Spanish Cookbook by Bertha Haffner-Ginger. The recipe later gained popularity in the 1940s after Glenn Bell started serving pre-made taco shells in his little-known restaurant called Taco Bell.