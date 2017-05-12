LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what Donald Trump’s America looks like.

A country where people are no longer hiding their bigotry, but proud of it and thumping their chest.

…And abusing a completely innocent Muslim-American family.

A drunken dropkick by the name of Alexander Downing has been filmed going on a disgusting and unhinged rant against a family having a vacation in South Padre, a beach in Texas (surprise surprise).

“You’re a f****** Muslim, motherfucker,” he says in front of the family that included children.

“You will never ever, ever stop me, my Christianity,” the man says, “from rising above your sharia law. Your sharia law don’t mean shit to me.”

“Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherfuckers. Watch… watch.”

He’s then seen grabbing his crotch (in front of the kids) and tells the family to S his D.

What a dickhead.

The family’s response to the distressing situation is admirable.

Not only do they manage to somehow maintain their cool throughout the whole ordeal, the father’s words to the media prove that he’s a class act.

“When he called it his country. It is my country too,” Ahmed told BuzzFeed News.

“America is my country whether he likes it or not. I want people to understand that this man needs to be charged with indecent behavior in front of kids and a minor.”

He was arrested by local police which is great because it meant we now have this magnificent mugshot of the little man-baby crying.

Not so tough now, hey.