This former champion racehorse turned to the canvas to save his own life

“Ride the horse in the direction that it’s going.” – Werner Hans Erhard, American author. In a strange, possibly moving story, we present to you Metro the painting racehorse.

This isn’t just any ordinary steed. Metro was a champion racehorse with a career prematurely ended by knee injuries and whose life was on a short string, sending him into early retirement in 2009 and into the care of Ron Krajewski, a Pennsylvania-based artist. Krajewski observed that Metro liked nodding his head “to get attention,” so he figured he could teach the horse how to paint.

“I taught him to touch his nose to the canvas for horse treats, then to hold a paint brush,” says Krajewski.

And paint, Metro did. Coupled with the newfound hobby, tremendous care from Krajewski and his wife has allowed Metro to truly turned things around. Credit also goes to their vet Dr. Kim Brokaw who “worked up an experimental treatment that reversed the bone growth.”

“Within a few months X-rays showed the bone growth had receded. It has added years to his life,” said Krajewski.

And most importantly, the work isn’t half bad. Check out a couple of pieces below:

"Oscillation" #paintedbymetro #metrothepaintinghorse #metro #abstract #art #acrylic A post shared by Theodora Flory (@teddyflory) on Mar 13, 2015 at 2:01pm PDT

“Metro’s brush strokes are nothing a human can make, because he doesn’t think about what he will do before he does it,” said Krajewski.

“His strokes are thick, random and sometimes broken, which lets other colours show through. It all just vibrates on the canvas.”

“We’ll spend two minutes on one canvas and then swap it for another. He tends to smear things together so we’ll do some blues and then let it dry, then let’s say some orange. This builds up the layers,” Krajewski adds.

Not only has Metro, now 14, become an inspiring survival story, but his feel-good tale has also extended to publishing – with a biography to his name and credit for the first ever colouring book designed by a painting horse.

Even more amazing is what Krajewski has done with the earnings of Metro’s work, with “around half the profits from the paintings…donated to a charity (New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program) which cares for retired racehorses.”

Metro’s paintings have been sold for up to nearly AUS$700 AUD (US$516) apiece.

"Metro's Red Floral", a Ron & Metro collaboration, is now hanging on the walls of Gallery 30. A post shared by Metro Meteor (@metro_meteor) on Jun 17, 2015 at 1:56am PDT

To learn more about Metro and to check out his work, visit his website or follow him on Facebook.

Via BBC