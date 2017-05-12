Lost At E Minor
These cute little bikes are actually stands for life-size bicycles
Inigo del Castillo
Looking to address the problem of randomly parked bikes in Tokyo’s streets, designer Yuma Kano has come up with the On Bicycle Stand.

The stand measures 14-inches wide and 8.5-inches high, and looks like much like a miniature bicycle. It’s meant to be drilled into the ground, serving as an aesthetically-pleasing and easily identifiable parking area.

It comes in two adorable, minimalist designs. The first resembling a racing bike, one with curved handlebars. The second appearing like a traditional bike with a more conventional grip.

Kano, who previously made the smiley screw, aims to make the world a better place by taking “unnoticed aspects of the everyday” and redesigning these things to be more fun.

For this latest design, he was inspired to redesign the bike rack after noticing Japan’s chaotic bicycle parking system.

“It is designed to solve the problem of randomly parked and bunched up bicycles on streets, sidewalks, and parking lots,” explained Kano. “Placing them could create lanes of traffic to walk or ride through, create a pleasant atmosphere, and invite people to stop and look around.”

The On Bicycle Stand is available on Kano’s website for about AUS$27 (17,820 yen or US$160).

Via Spoon-Tamago

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

