Lost At E Minor
Fox News reporter hilariously bails from live-cross after legend calls out Trump, Putin relationship
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Fox News reporter hilariously bails from live-cross after legend calls out Trump, Putin relationship
Video

Fox News reporter hilariously bails from live-cross after legend calls out Trump, Putin relationship

Zolton
By Zolton

Amongst all the PR carnage and outrage in the fallout from President Trump’s unfathomable action to fire FBI director James Comey, at least we can still rely on Fox News to tow a (VERY) friendly POTUS line.

Case in point? Check out the footage below when an intrepid Fox Reporter ventured into Bethesda, MD, with microphone and cameraman to speak to ‘regular’ diners about how Trump’s performing as the President of the United States.

Needless to say, he hit upon the WRONG person, someone unlikely to buy the biased Fox skew. And as soon as the interviewee starting wandering into uncomfortable truths about Trump and Putin, well, you’ll see what happens next.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment