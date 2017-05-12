Millennials are having less sex than previous generations

Brace yourselves, this isn’t encouraging news. Nearly 27,000 people from the United States were surveyed by Ryne Sherman and his team of researchers from Florida Atlantic University, San Diego State University and Widener University, and they’ve determined that American adults were having sex up to “nine fewer times per year in the early 2010s compared to the late 1990s.”

“It is very possible that for young people this is a conscious life choice,” says Sherman, revealing that millennials may very well be choosing to devote themselves to other pursuits, and have showed signs that they’re much more sexually empowered than previous generations.

The study took a laborious 25 years of data gathering, having surveyed participants from 1989 to 2014.

While it was no surprise that older adults were having less sex than younger ones, it seems that growing numbers of the latter being without partners has pointed to a decline in sexual activity.

“Of course, quantity does not necessarily equate to quality and so I think a more important question is: are people happy with the sex they do have when they have it?,” says Cath Mercer, applied statistician at University College, London and co-lead analyst for Britain’s National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles.

Findings from the UK apparently reveal a similar decline in frequency of adult sexual activity, but Mercer adds that few of those interviewed report dissatisfaction in their sex lives.

It sounds like our generation is having less, but better, sex? What do you think?

Via The Guardian