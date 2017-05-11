Lost At E Minor
UPDATE: The Rock is now really, truly, sincerely thinking about running for President
UPDATE: The Rock is now really, truly, sincerely thinking about running for President

Riordan Lee
By Riordan Lee

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the coolest man alive.

Does that necessarily make him a good fit to be President Of The United States>

Well…no, shut up – but as if you wouldn’t give your left arm to watch him lay verbal smackdowns on Donald Trump in a wild Presidential debate/steel cage match.

As we all know, the world is quickly losing its mind – all the possibilities that seemed too outrageous to ever happen (Brexit, Trump) have materialised and no reality is too far fetched.

Cue: Dwayne Johnson.

Last year a Huffington Post article suggested that the former professional wrestler should run for President.

We all had a bit of a chuckle and thought ‘haha how funny would that be’, and then never thought of it again.

Not Dwayne.

In a GQ cover piece that came out yesterday, the man formerly known as The Rock reveals that he’s been giving it some serious consideration:

Since then, Johnson tells me, he’s given the question more thought. “A year ago,” he says, “it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’”

So, after all that consideration, Johnson doesn’t hesitate when I ask him whether he honestly might one day give up his life as the highest-paid movie star on earth—which is unquestionably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being president of the United States—in order to run for office. “I think that it’s a real possibility,” he says solemnly.

When pressed about other political questions, he didn’t bristle:

“When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

As for which side of politics he falls on?

Johnson has been famously ambiguous about his ideology – he’s performed at the 2000 Republican National Convention but has also attended the Democratic National Convention in 2005.

He’s registered as an Independent at least once, so if I was to take a punt, I’d say he’d go rogue as an Independent candidate.

#TheRock2020?

The Rock in a sketch

