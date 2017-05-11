UPDATE: The Rock is now really, truly, sincerely thinking about running for President

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the coolest man alive.

Does that necessarily make him a good fit to be President Of The United States>

Well…no, shut up – but as if you wouldn’t give your left arm to watch him lay verbal smackdowns on Donald Trump in a wild Presidential debate/steel cage match.

As we all know, the world is quickly losing its mind – all the possibilities that seemed too outrageous to ever happen (Brexit, Trump) have materialised and no reality is too far fetched.

Cue: Dwayne Johnson.

Last year a Huffington Post article suggested that the former professional wrestler should run for President.

We all had a bit of a chuckle and thought ‘haha how funny would that be’, and then never thought of it again.

Not Dwayne.

In a GQ cover piece that came out yesterday, the man formerly known as The Rock reveals that he’s been giving it some serious consideration:

Since then, Johnson tells me, he’s given the question more thought. “A year ago,” he says, “it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’” So, after all that consideration, Johnson doesn’t hesitate when I ask him whether he honestly might one day give up his life as the highest-paid movie star on earth—which is unquestionably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being president of the United States—in order to run for office. “I think that it’s a real possibility,” he says solemnly.

When pressed about other political questions, he didn’t bristle:

“When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

As for which side of politics he falls on?

Johnson has been famously ambiguous about his ideology – he’s performed at the 2000 Republican National Convention but has also attended the Democratic National Convention in 2005.

He’s registered as an Independent at least once, so if I was to take a punt, I’d say he’d go rogue as an Independent candidate.

#TheRock2020?