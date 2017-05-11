Students left a pineapple at an exhibit, now people thinks it’s art!

At a recent art festival at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, visitors were able to see all sorts of artworks on display – including a pineapple?

The pineapple was put there by students Ruiari Gray and Lloyd Jack as a prank. Seeing an empty display, they thought of placing the fruit there to see other people’s reactions. A week later, they returned and saw something unexpected: the organisers put a glass case around the pineapple!

“We were shocked and in disbelief,” Gray told Metro. “We didn’t stop laughing for about 10 minutes.”

So last week we placed a pineapple next to an art display and come in today and RGU have moved it into a glass display case. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sMzTUlapDQ — Lloyd Jack (@LloydJack16) May 1, 2017

Gray, who initially bought the pineapple as a joke on a friend who was allergic to the fruit, even fooled his own tutor. Upon visiting the display, the tutor questioned the authenticity of it, but was quickly shut down by an art lecturer.

“Of course it’s real, you can see what they were trying to do with the top of the pineapple and the glass,” the tutor was told.

What’s even better is that the organisers figured out their prank, but played along anyway!

“It was very clear to us it was a prank, but we have decided to leave it there because it’s in keeping with the playful spirit of our festival,” said the show’s director Sally Reaper.

Last year, some teens did the same prank – but with a pair of glasses – at the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, and everyone fell for it too. Art is truly in the eye of the beholder!

Via Smosh