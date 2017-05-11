Spoiler: it’s unexpectedly adorable. In a video that’s going viral on YouTube, a ‘bucketcam’ shows different desert animals stopping by for a fresh drink.

John Wells of the Field Lab recently placed a camera at the bottom of a bucket of water and filmed all the cute characters arriving and taking a sip. This included a couple of chickens, a squirrel, a burro, a bunny named George, and his pet longhorn Ben.

“The bunny is named George. He was a rescue brought to me when he was pretty tiny,” Wells said. “He was released about a week later and is growing fast and is quite happy with the other 50+ wild desert cottontails that live here.”

The swimming bees, meanwhile, were rescued.

The Field Lab is Wells’ alternative energy and sustainable living experiment found 300 miles west of San Antonio. He moved from NYC to the middle of the Texas desert in pursuit of an off-grid lifestyle. There might not be a lot of people where he is now, but judging by this footage, it looks like he’s in good company!

Via Like Cool