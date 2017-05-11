Trust us, this is one short film you could really… sink your teeth into.

In his fourth-year project at CalArts, entitled Please, filmmaker Josh Swallow tells us a tale about a lost boy who seeks help from a lion and his animal companions.

The bite-sized six-minute short depicts a boy whose boat sinks and he gets stranded on an island filled with talking animals. He meets a lion who tries to assist him by having him do something unexpected. While the short’s cute animation style resembles the aesthetic used in many children’s shows and books, the events that follow is unlike any bedtime story we’ve ever seen or read.

Suffice to say, prepare to have a bloody fun time watching this.

We recently got to talk to Swallow to know more about the making of Please. Check out our interview with him below:

What was the inspiration for ‘Please’?

“I think the initial story ideas for the film were mainly inspired by District 9 when I watched it last summer. I liked the idea of eating things to gain its superpowers, and I always wanted to make a film with a boy on an island, for some reason. The eating multiple animals to gain their superpowers story had the most potential, so I just kept building upon that.

“Another really big inspiration was Wes Anderson. When I decided to make the film feel like a storybook, I thought his sense of humor and composition sense fit perfectly, so I tried to put a little of his sensibilities in the film. More inspirations were from Eric Carle, Jon Klassen, and many other classic children’s books like ‘The Giving Tree.’”

That short story was so dark and disturbing. How’d you write such a morbid tale?

“Well, the original story was never going to be that dark. My original rough of the film was that the boy would eat all the animals, the lion would scare him away, and the lion would be on the island all alone without his friends.

“So the original story was basically about a little boy destroying the lion’s life because of the boy’s own insecurities and greed. The story evolved more and more after that when I realized that the main point of the story is actually man vs. nature, or boy vs lion specifically, so I changed the ending to actually be boy vs lion.

“I think the best thing to do when creating a film is just keep moving forward. The ‘meaning of a story is so loose and can change at any tiny revision, that it’s best to just keep making the film better in the present rather than going back to what might have worked in the past.

“The intention of the film might have changed from September to April, but the evolution of the story to the final product is the most important.”

We loved the animation too. It felt like a child-friendly film (that was anything but). Please take us through your animation process.

“The animation in the film was created in the computer animation program Maya. The characters were created to feel like paper cutouts. Each individual piece of the character is separated and layered on top of each other. For example, the lion’s legs are separated by the thigh, the calf, and the foot, and each part rotates at its own point on the model.

“My animation process was mostly built on what I have learned doing traditional animation on paper, but the animation process in Maya was incredibly quick and efficient.”

Is the film trying to tell its audience something?

“I’m honestly not a huge fan of hammering messages into my films. I’ve heard that the film is about Donald Trump, the environment, how we treat animals, among other things, but the real secret is that I just wanted to make a film that I thought was funny and struck a chord with people. It’s pretty surreal to hear what people have to say about it. It’s fun.”

Lastly, what are you working on next?

“I am not quite sure yet. I am graduating from CalArts in May, so I’m freaking out about that. I have thought about making more films in my spare time, but would also like to work as an animator somewhere.”

You can see more of Josh Swallow’s work over on Vimeo.