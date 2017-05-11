When a 10-year-old girl got her leg trapped in the jaws of an alligator, she did what any other child would have done: she cried for help pried open the beast’s mouth with her bare f*ckin hands.

The incident happened in a designated swimming are of Lake Mary Jane in Orlando, Florida. The girl was wading by the shore when the nearly-nine-foot reptile bit her.

She tried every survival trick in the book, including punching the gator’s nose and poking it in the eye, but to no avail. With no other options left, she casually summoned her superhuman strength and pulled on the animal’s lower jaw to free her leg.

More caution tape going up at Moss Park. A gator bit a 10 yr old girl who was swimming. Lake now closed til further notice. pic.twitter.com/PPKMdyHRGt — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV) May 7, 2017

The girl was then treated by lifeguards and taken to the hospital by her family. After getting treatment for puncture wounds, she was immediately released.

The alligator, meanwhile, has been caught and removed by a trapper. The lake will be closed until further notice.

Via Mashable