Anonymous has hacked ISIS’ Twitter accounts AGAIN and made them fabulously gay

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that ISIS is a little bit behind the times when it comes to acceptance of gay people, to put it mildly. So why are their social media accounts full of gay porn?

Yes, gay porn on ISIS social media accounts. Two things that we never expected to go together. And it’s the work of some sneaky online pranksters who hacked the accounts.

The Anonymous-affiliated hacker goes by the online handle of WachulaGhost, and they obviously have a pretty interesting sense of humour.

(It’s not the first time WachulaGhost has done this either, he first breached their accounts after the Orlando nightclub shooting.)

Naturally, people on Twitter are pretty happy with the results:

Apparently ISIS is embracing gay culture because they've run out of women. How sad! Gross! Let's not be like them! #isisgay #gayisis pic.twitter.com/p6M2XZBuMo — Titus Augustus (@titusaugustus21) January 13, 2017

It’s not the first time this has happened either,

So how hard is it to hack into an ISIS account? Easier than you might think, according to WachulaGhost. Because ISIS members generally aren’t all that tech-savvy, hackers can usually hijack a given account in under a minute. And once they’re in, they flood it with gay content, including pornography.

For his efforts, WachulaGhost gets inundated with death threats, beheading videos, and angry messages. These ISIS fellows sure are an angry bunch.

And offending them is the point, according to WachulaGhost, who said:

“We started to take over their accounts with porn and gay pride images basically just to troll them. We thought that putting the naked images would offend them.”

And just to be clear, these hackers don’t see themselves as anti-Islam, and they’re not trying to offend regular Muslims with the images. They’re only targeting violent extremists with their efforts.

Mocking ISIS probably won’t do much to actually stop them, but it sure is funny. And it’s good to know that as long as they’re are violent psychopaths posting beheading vidoes, there will always be pranksters with gay porn at the ready.