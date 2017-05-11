Artist makes disturbing miniature dolls of babies and body parts

Look away now if you’re a bit squeamish and also happen to adore babies.

Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim creates ceramic sculptures that are adorable as they are grotesque. Her works often depict tiny decapitated babies or dismembered body parts such as arms, legs, and hearts – all of them packed inside unexpected containers such as medicine packaging, candy wrappers, or egg shells.

Using polymer clay and colours like beige and red, Lim mixes them together until she gets the exact look and texture of human flesh or skin.

im thinking… new website 🤡 #qimmyshimmy A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:16am PST

“The trick is, use powders, not paint,” Lim told Creators. “I sculpt with needles and brushes—soft tools are surprisingly good for sculpting—sometimes with the help of a magnifying glass.

“My works are usually baked in the oven; the same oven which cooks my food and that is not something I should be proud of.”

cheers to the weekend 🍸 A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:10am PST

Also in her interview with Creators, the artist and designer explained that she likes producing works that are “creepy-cute.”

“I think the baby heads are appealing to me because they carry with them a sense of vulnerability and fragility, but at the same time looking quite morbid and discomforting,” she said.

The word “amateur” comes from a French word meaning: "lover of". An amateur is someone who does something purely for the love of doing it. Today we commonly associate the word 'amateur' for not being good enough, but it took an unexpected conversation with a French bookseller to understand this word for its other (and much more beautiful) meaning. A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Lim added that her miniature pieces were a result of having leftover clay from a previous commission. Not wanting the material to go to waste, she sculpted what would be the first of many.

“I just fiddled around with it and came up with these little heads hidden in pistachio shells, and my friends absolutely loved it and encouraged me to make more,” said Lim.

Despite being busy with her graphic design studies in Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Lim hopes to have an exhibition soon. You can see more of her works over on Instagram.

the best kind of candy? 👀 A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:40am PST

👶🏻👶🏼👶🏽👶🏾👶🏿 #qimmyshimmy A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

baby heart what should i do with you? A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:57am PST

flesh 💪🏼 (midterms didn't kill me) A post shared by QIXUAN LIM (@qimmyshimmy) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Via Design Taxi