63-year-old becomes a model after being mistaken for a fashion icon

Most models get their career started at a young age, and often, it begins inside a fancy studio. For Fordham University professor Lyn Slater, it accidentally happened when she was mistaken for someone else.

A few years ago at New York Fashion Week, the 63-year-old educator was waiting for her lunch date outside the Lincoln Center. Wearing a Yohji Yamamoto suit and carrying a Chanel bag, she was easily mistaken by journalists and photographers as a fashion icon.

After the confusion, Lyn and her friend found the entire incident funny, saying she had turned into an ‘accidental icon’. Lo and behold three years later, she now really is a fashion icon.

As it turns out, the moment inspired her to start a blog helping women like her find the clothes they like to wear.

“I started Accidental Icon because I was having trouble finding a fashion blog or magazine that offered an urban, modern, intellectual aesthetic but also spoke to women who live what I call ‘interesting but ordinary lives’ in cities,” she said.

When your hair is not the only silver you like to wear. Thanks @mango #AStoryOfUniqueness #MangoGirls #AgeIsNotAVariable A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Apart from being a successful blogger, she’s also become a model and an anti-ageism advocate. Today, she inspires ladies everywhere to always be themselves.

“I think, if you are comfortable in what you’re wearing, no matter how old you are and you’re owning it, you’re going to look completely fine,” she told Refinery29.

Lyn is currently signed to Elite London, the world’s leading modeling agency, and has worked with the likes of Mango, Valentino, Uniqlo, and Barney’s.

Anything can happen…New Post Link in Profile. Thank you for all the lovely comments and good wishes 💋#AgeIsNotAVariable #dumbo #brooklyn #boots #black #fashion A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:17am PST

You can see more of Lyn Slater on Instagram.

#AgeIsNotAVariable A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Less distressed…elevate your denim with Givenchy, YSL and Lawrence Dolige courtesy of @vestiaireco the marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods. #distressedjeans #parisdesigner #recycle #consignment #vestairecollective A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Oct 24, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

Female Protagonist. New Post. LINK IN PROFILE. #womeninbusiness #womeninfashion #sisterhood #currentmood #currentlywearing #women A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

