This artist’s dog is her biggest critic and it is so cute

Meet Ella Fitzgerald. She’s a six-year-old golden retriever who’s not only good at going on walks and playing fetch. She’s also good at critiquing art.

In fact, she loves critiquing the artworks of her human, Julia Powell. For three straight days now, she’s been getting caught gazing deeply into Powell’s paintings, seemingly thinking of a snooty explanation of the images before her.

In an interview with Mashable, Powell said the pup “has this hilarious expression on her face.” To make it even funnier, she even gave Ella some glasses to help her focus.

But can a dog really judge art? Powell has some theories.

The first being the dog is drawn to the blues and greens of her painting. She tried out red and oranges before, but that didn’t get much attention from Ella. The second explanation might be the smell.

But the last – and most plausible – theory is that the doggo is actually a real art critic. Don’t believe us? Here’s another dog who even works at a gallery.

Dogs. Man’s best friend today, man’s greatest art critic tomorrow.

Via Mashable