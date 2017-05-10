This artist’s dog is her biggest critic and it is so cute

Lost At E Minor
Inigo del Castillo
Meet Ella Fitzgerald. She’s a six-year-old golden retriever who’s not only good at going on walks and playing fetch. She’s also good at critiquing art.

In fact, she loves critiquing the artworks of her human, Julia Powell. For three straight days now, she’s been getting caught gazing deeply into Powell’s paintings, seemingly thinking of a snooty explanation of the images before her.

In an interview with Mashable, Powell said the pup “has this hilarious expression on her face.” To make it even funnier, she even gave Ella some glasses to help her focus.

Golden Retriever Art Criticism: Day 3. UPDATE! I did a test and she is clearly drawn to blues and greens and WATER (no interest in red or orange at all and less interest in my birch trees). So all of you water theorists out there stand up! And applaud yourselves. Anyway, after I put on the glasses, she actually looked at the painting for like four solid seconds before yawning (everything is derivative, she seemed to be saying) and then trying to remove the glasses. Which she did, successfully. #oilpainting #dogsarethebest #funnyface #art🎨 #artcritic #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #landscapepainting #modernart #abstractart #waterfall #seascape #impressionism #fineart #painting #oilpaintings #goldenretrieversofinstagram #artist #artforsale #artgallery #hilarious

But can a dog really judge art? Powell has some theories.

The first being the dog is drawn to the blues and greens of her painting. She tried out red and oranges before, but that didn’t get much attention from Ella. The second explanation might be the smell.

Okay guys – WHAT IS GOING ON! I have to post because this will never happen two days in a row again. Came outside to photograph this work in progress and my dog Ella Fitzgerald was staring at my painting. I have three theories. 1. Yesterday and today I used a lot of blue and green and maybe she is responding to those colors. 2. Both of the canvases (yesterday and today) are linen made by the same manufacturer – maybe they smell a certain way. 3. My dog is a genius and actually sees something here and is going to make me famous by writing about my work in a NYT bestselling art theory book she publishes one day. What do you guys think? Do you have another theory? #oilpainting #goldenretriever #modernart #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #abstractart #japanesegardens #landscapepainting #landscapelovers #creative #impressionism #fineart #painting #artcritic #goldenretrieversofinstagram #englishcreamgoldenretriever #wtfishappeninghere #funnyvideos #funnyface #hilarious #dogsarethebest

But the last – and most plausible – theory is that the doggo is actually a real art critic. Don’t believe us? Here’s another dog who even works at a gallery.

Day 4 of The Ella Chronicles. As Ella's fame grows, so does her taste in clothing. Latest experiment: I put four paintings in my backyard to see which one she might be drawn to. Perhaps it's no surprise that a gray, blue and green water painting captured her full attention. What totally flummoxed me however was that she CONTINUED TO STARE after I put on the scarf and glasses. When she then turned and looked at me (end of video) like I was some bothersome admirer seeking her advice and approval, I almost dropped the phone I was laughing so much. Then she returned to looking at the painting. I don't know when this will end but man it's been fun – Dogs are so wonderfully ridiculous. #oilpainting #artforsale #artist #fineart #art🎨 #art #artcritic #fineart #artistic #hilarious #funnyvideos #landscapepainting #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #modernart #abstractart #impressionism #artgallery #painting 😉#goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretriever #dog #dogsarethebest #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram

Dogs. Man’s best friend today, man’s greatest art critic tomorrow.

Via Mashable

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

