The Internet discovered that Lil Bow Wow was lying about his private jet and the roasting has been glorious

Lil Bow Wow is learning the hard way that the Internet knows all.
Bow Wow (he’s officialy dropped the ‘Lil’ because he’s a big boy now) has recently been taking to social media to brag about his private jet, because you know…that’s what rappers do.
But when one of his followers saw him on their flight the whole thing started to unravel.
But hey, who the hell is this Ah Khee guy anyway – he could be having us all on.
So the Twitter sleuths investigated.
After a bit of digging, people started to realise that Bow Wow has actually just been ripping photos from Google Images and posting them to his Gram as though they were his own.
For instance, these photos seem awfully similar…
For the Gulfstream lovers, today we have the whole family…@gulfstreamaero #gulfstream550 #gruairport #patiovip #privatejet #gulfstream #glf5 #g550 #aeroportodeguarulhos #planespotting #spotter #avgeek #aviationlovers #twinbrothers #airplanesdaily #aviation4u #airport #fbo #sbgr #gru #brasil #instaplane #brazil #011
And the mystery was completely solved with this one Tweet:
Got him.
The Twitter pile-on has been predictably brutal:
Stay vigilant, the Internet.
Facebook Conversations