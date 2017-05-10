The Internet discovered that Lil Bow Wow was lying about his private jet and the roasting has been glorious

Lil Bow Wow is learning the hard way that the Internet knows all.

Bow Wow (he’s officialy dropped the ‘Lil’ because he’s a big boy now) has recently been taking to social media to brag about his private jet, because you know…that’s what rappers do.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

But when one of his followers saw him on their flight the whole thing started to unravel.

But hey, who the hell is this Ah Khee guy anyway – he could be having us all on.

So the Twitter sleuths investigated.

After a bit of digging, people started to realise that Bow Wow has actually just been ripping photos from Google Images and posting them to his Gram as though they were his own.

For instance, these photos seem awfully similar…

Always on the move…. Getting ready for this growing up hip hop press tour. Lock in! #guhhatl A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 6, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

And the mystery was completely solved with this one Tweet:

@Al_Khee @smoss Still up to your old tricks I see Lil Bow Wow pic.twitter.com/fu5vk7t2Tx — SC: ITSJAYLANO 🇧🇸 (@FreeportVeryOwn) May 9, 2017

Got him.

The Twitter pile-on has been predictably brutal:

I believe Bow Wow has now earned to be called "Lil Bow Wow" for the rest of his life — Beloved (@JVN_October) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow: I'm on the private jet! Twitter: pic.twitter.com/UFM97diUSw — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 10, 2017

Bow Wow on instagram vs reality👇👇😂 pic.twitter.com/P5BngZfUSG — DaddyDee® (@mO_Moremi) May 9, 2017

Bow wow when the plane lands. pic.twitter.com/5484DeeSF6 — Kody (@KTChambers1989) May 10, 2017

Reporter: So Bow Wow, why were you lying on the Gram?

Bow Wow: sO bOW wOw whY wEr YoU LyInG oN thE gRam pic.twitter.com/0gbS99BxiY — Kung Fu Fredy 🤙 (@TheChosen1Jr) May 9, 2017

Stay vigilant, the Internet.